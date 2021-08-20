Oxen Market Cap Tops $43.39 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001609 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $43.39 million and approximately $95,674.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,907.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,276.00 or 0.06698415 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $699.59 or 0.01430444 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.83 or 0.00373831 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.58 or 0.00142266 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $278.24 or 0.00568917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.53 or 0.00350726 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.78 or 0.00310336 BTC.

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,127,518 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

