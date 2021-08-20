Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.540-$0.540 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.43 billion-$21.43 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRYIY. Zacks Investment Research raised Toray Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toray Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRYIY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.13. 99,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,467. Toray Industries has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $14.08. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21.

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

