Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2021

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.540-$0.540 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.43 billion-$21.43 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRYIY. Zacks Investment Research raised Toray Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toray Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRYIY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.13. 99,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,467. Toray Industries has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $14.08. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Earnings History and Estimates for Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)

Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.