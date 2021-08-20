Ethverse Price Tops $0.0743 on Major Exchanges (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Ethverse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0743 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethverse has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ethverse has a total market capitalization of $598,361.17 and approximately $58,889.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.66 or 0.00387796 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000094 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001878 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $456.74 or 0.00933885 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Ethverse

ETHV is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,146,382 coins and its circulating supply is 8,056,209 coins. Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

