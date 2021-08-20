DAEX 24 Hour Volume Hits $60,075.00 (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. DAEX has a market cap of $4.11 million and $60,075.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00058557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $408.31 or 0.00834873 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00048859 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002094 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX (DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

