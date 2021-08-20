Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,951,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 282,303 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $142,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 119.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,532,000 after buying an additional 14,811,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 536.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after buying an additional 10,823,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after buying an additional 6,548,263 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 604.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,429,000 after buying an additional 5,227,851 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 49,780.4% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,886,000 after buying an additional 4,902,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

T stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.57. 27,654,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,599,969. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

