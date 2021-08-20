Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 735,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,946 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $178,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 908,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 337,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000.

Shares of IWB stock traded up $2.16 on Friday, reaching $249.20. 289,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,066. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.92. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $178.29 and a 1-year high of $251.39.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

