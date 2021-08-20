Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 698,388 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 17.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,198,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698,388 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 0.5% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $235,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 982,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,012,000 after purchasing an additional 173,050 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 216,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 489,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth CMT increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 207,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.59. 2,809,425 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.12.

