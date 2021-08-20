Edgeless Price Reaches $0.0060 on Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Edgeless coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Edgeless has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. Edgeless has a total market cap of $729,129.31 and approximately $1,806.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00057961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.10 or 0.00830981 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00048833 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Edgeless Coin Profile

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

