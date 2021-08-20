Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) vs. QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Head-To-Head Review

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) and QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and QNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westbury Bancorp 23.43% N/A N/A QNB 29.54% 12.60% 1.12%

6.6% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of QNB shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of QNB shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and QNB’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westbury Bancorp $38.05 million 2.07 $7.22 million N/A N/A QNB $51.19 million 2.55 $12.08 million N/A N/A

QNB has higher revenue and earnings than Westbury Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Westbury Bancorp and QNB, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QNB has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QNB beats Westbury Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westbury Bancorp

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various community banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; personal, commercial, and mortgage loans; credit card services; and online and mobile banking services. It operates eight banking offices and one loan production office in Washington, Waukesha, and Dane Counties. Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is based in West Bend, Wisconsin.

About QNB

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, indirect lease financing, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers retail brokerage and advisory services; credit cards and insurance products; merchant services; ATM and debit card services; and Internet and mobile-banking, electronic bill pay, and remote deposit capture services. As of January 26, 2021, the company twelve full-service community banking offices in Bucks, Montgomery, and Lehigh counties in southeastern Pennsylvania. QNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is based in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

