APENFT (NFT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One APENFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APENFT has a market capitalization of $48.23 million and $155.02 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, APENFT has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00057961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.10 or 0.00830981 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00048833 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002096 BTC.

APENFT Coin Profile

NFT is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling APENFT

