Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.20-4.38 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.47.

Shares of ROST stock traded down $3.46 on Friday, hitting $123.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,910,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

