Brokerages Expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Will Announce Earnings of $3.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to report $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.97. Norfolk Southern reported earnings of $2.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year earnings of $11.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.81 to $12.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.27 to $13.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.41.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.27. 722,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,847. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.23. The stock has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $196.15 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 26.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 455,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $121,008,000 after purchasing an additional 95,288 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.5% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 20,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 21.6% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 35.2% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

