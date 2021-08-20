SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 80,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,125,000 after acquiring an additional 341,076 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $5.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $488.06. 674,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,570. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $321.77 and a fifty-two week high of $507.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.58.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.