iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.2% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,894,000 after purchasing an additional 951,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,310 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,298,000 after purchasing an additional 318,857 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,038,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,390,000 after buying an additional 127,257 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $75.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,339,553 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.60.

