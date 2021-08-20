Argent Advisors Inc. Purchases 193 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.0% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $6.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $329.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,917,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,012. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $322.00. The company has a market capitalization of $350.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

