Cortland Associates Inc. MO Has $51.64 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 5.4% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Danaher were worth $51,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 38.1% during the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.9% during the second quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 6.6% during the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 125.0% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 217,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,314,000 after acquiring an additional 120,729 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $1.75 on Friday, hitting $321.54. 3,267,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,664. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.82. The company has a market capitalization of $229.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $192.51 and a 1 year high of $323.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,025 shares of company stock worth $16,600,153 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.