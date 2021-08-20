Cortland Associates Inc. MO Grows Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 1.9% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $17,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $29,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

NYSE ICE traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $117.15. 1,952,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,321. The stock has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.11. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.41 and a fifty-two week high of $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $12,313,548.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,366,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,382 shares of company stock valued at $12,945,124. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

