PAID Network (PAID) Price Hits $1.10 on Major Exchanges

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded up 97% against the dollar. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $91.24 million and $3.31 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00002247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00057284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.60 or 0.00136271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.12 or 0.00147569 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,961.93 or 1.00186248 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $452.07 or 0.00925037 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.58 or 0.06667732 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

