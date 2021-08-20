Ramsey Quantitative Systems Takes $251,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. T-Mobile US comprises 1.4% of Ramsey Quantitative Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,273,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,161. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.56 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $176.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total value of $1,443,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,997,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

