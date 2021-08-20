Ramsey Quantitative Systems Takes $251,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. T-Mobile US comprises about 1.4% of Ramsey Quantitative Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $594,000,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 796.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $285,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 24.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,247,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 62.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $607,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,726 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 577.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,023,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $253,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,226 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Benchmark started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.81. 3,273,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.85. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.56 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

