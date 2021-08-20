Ramsey Quantitative Systems Makes New Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Linde makes up about 1.4% of Ramsey Quantitative Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Linde by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas grew its stake in shares of Linde by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 1,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. boosted their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $313.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,308. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $314.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

