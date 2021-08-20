Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,814 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 5.2% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 208,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,758,000 after buying an additional 69,481 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 26,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter.

VTIP stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,874,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,065. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.59 and a 1 year high of $52.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

