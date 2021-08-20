Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.850-$12.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.94 billion-$20.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.44 billion.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.30. 1,115,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.92. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several analysts have commented on BDX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $272.33.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,309 shares of company stock worth $320,395. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

