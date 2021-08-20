Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Shares Sold by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,960 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apriem Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 26,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period.

Get Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

PWZ remained flat at $$28.08 during trading on Friday. 11,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,033. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.21. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $28.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.