MoonSwap One Day Trading Volume Tops $141,694.00 (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last week, MoonSwap has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $8.49 million and approximately $141,694.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.06 or 0.00372787 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 26,308,638 coins and its circulating supply is 26,288,137 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

