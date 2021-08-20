Klimatas Market Capitalization Reaches $9,581.14 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Klimatas has a total market cap of $9,581.14 and $138.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000138 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KTSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.