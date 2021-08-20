SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Acquired by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,607. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.