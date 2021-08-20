Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.810-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.60 billion-$5.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.58 billion.Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.81-0.85 EPS.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.07.
Shares of WOOF stock traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $21.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,130,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,763. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.11. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.65.
In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
