Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.810-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.60 billion-$5.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.58 billion.Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.81-0.85 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.07.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Shares of WOOF stock traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $21.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,130,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,763. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.11. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.65.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.