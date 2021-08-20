Arqma Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0357 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $370,578.80 and $794.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,981.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.58 or 0.06677194 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $685.97 or 0.01400465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.33 or 0.00372248 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.26 or 0.00141407 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.46 or 0.00568502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.85 or 0.00346768 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.91 or 0.00310137 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,414,482 coins and its circulating supply is 10,369,938 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars.

