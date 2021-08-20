Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVUV. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 12,200.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $765,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.52. 91,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,320. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $41.26 and a one year high of $79.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.19.

