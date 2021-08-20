Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,721 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,516,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 295.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 306,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after acquiring an additional 229,069 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 113,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 67,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 739.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 79,489 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.95. 136,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,002. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.69. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $30.62.

