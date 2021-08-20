Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) to report $29.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.60 million. The First of Long Island reported sales of $31.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full-year sales of $117.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.13 million to $117.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $119.46 million, with estimates ranging from $118.70 million to $120.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 10.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The First of Long Island stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,190. The First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $505.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLIC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 292,187.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 46,750 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 294.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 50,563 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 74,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

