Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Reaches $2.24

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.63 million and $283,341.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $2.24 or 0.00004565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.33 or 0.00372248 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

