Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.93 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will announce sales of $12.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.86 billion and the highest is $13.01 billion. Cisco Systems posted sales of $11.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year sales of $52.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.35 billion to $52.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $53.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.26 billion to $54.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.22. 21,830,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,370,771. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $58.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 156,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 116.2% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,932 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 7,464 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

