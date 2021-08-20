ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Sells $2,265,213.44 in Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Yinan Xiang sold 26,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total value of $2,265,213.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Yinan Xiang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Yinan Xiang sold 3,623 shares of ACM Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $308,317.30.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Yinan Xiang sold 30,000 shares of ACM Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $2,583,300.00.

ACM Research stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $82.87. 159,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,049. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.03. ACM Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $144.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.56.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ACM Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 12.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,539,000 after buying an additional 25,629 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter valued at about $275,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter valued at about $399,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 28.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 9.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

