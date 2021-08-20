Cyrus Harmon Sells 12,000 Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $299,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cyrus Harmon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Cyrus Harmon sold 4,123 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $105,672.49.

On Friday, June 18th, Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $297,600.00.

NASDAQ OLMA traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $27.54. 243,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,652. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.05. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Olema Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLMA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 656,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 465,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 98,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 412,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

