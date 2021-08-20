James A. Berry Purchases 24,602 Shares of XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Stock

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) CFO James A. Berry purchased 24,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,196.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

XSPA traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.52. 2,405,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,811,071. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.30. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $3.64.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 50.08% and a negative net margin of 881.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that XpresSpa Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the first quarter worth $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XpresSpa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates in two segments, XpresSpa and XpresTest. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. XpresSpa Group, Inc, through its subsidiary XpresTest, Inc, operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services under the XpresCheck brand.

