Yoni Iger Buys 5,181 Shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Stock

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) VP Yoni Iger acquired 5,181 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $10,051.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ VERO traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 200,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,324. Venus Concept Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $101.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.55.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 47.56% and a negative return on equity of 91.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Venus Concept currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

