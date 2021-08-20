National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.400-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.050-$4.150 EPS.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.63. 285,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $37.87 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.13.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.455 dividend. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.33%.

NFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $51.63 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.03.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.