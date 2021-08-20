Thisoption Price Down 56.7% Over Last 7 Days (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded down 47.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Thisoption coin can currently be purchased for $0.0410 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Thisoption has traded down 56.7% against the dollar. Thisoption has a market cap of $226,179.87 and approximately $44.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thisoption alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00056850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00136514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.26 or 0.00147326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,035.63 or 0.99969027 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.22 or 0.00911741 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,266.05 or 0.06658509 BTC.

Thisoption Coin Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thisoption is extons.io . Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Buying and Selling Thisoption

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TONSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Thisoption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thisoption and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.