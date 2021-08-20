Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Hits $0.0623 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $28.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000031 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 168.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000044 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

