Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will report sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Rent-A-Center posted sales of $712.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year sales of $4.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Rent-A-Center’s revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

RCII traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.10. The company had a trading volume of 433,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,714. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.19. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

In other news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,477,352.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $1,745,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,579. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 475,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at $25,783,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after buying an additional 48,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

