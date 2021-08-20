Roble Belko & Company Inc Sells 548 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Roble Belko & Company Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 311.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth about $218,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.83. 1,144,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,641. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.14. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $44.71 and a 52-week high of $59.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.