Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will announce sales of $113.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $105.60 million and the highest is $120.28 million. Tecnoglass posted sales of $103.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year sales of $461.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $458.17 million to $465.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $490.12 million, with estimates ranging from $447.20 million to $515.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 12.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGLS shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.82. 201,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,851. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.68. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 49.6% in the first quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 149,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 49,602 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 758,240 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 349.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 58,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

