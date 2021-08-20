$586.01 Million in Sales Expected for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) will announce sales of $586.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $575.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $596.98 million. Clear Channel Outdoor posted sales of $447.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. increased their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.30. 1,288,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,737. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54.

In other news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $57,284.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 201,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,562.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $425,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $8,960,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 9.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 130,477 shares during the period. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.2% during the second quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,783,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,028,000 after buying an additional 1,840,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

