Argent Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Argent Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,166 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.5% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 22.5% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Barclays raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.74. 16,753,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,973,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $223.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

