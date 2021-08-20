Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.410-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.55 billion-$23.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.12 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.41-3.75 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on M. Cowen increased their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.22.

NYSE:M traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.39. The stock had a trading volume of 56,915,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,577,287. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $22.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%.

In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

