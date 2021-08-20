DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.900-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.25 billion.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.79. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

