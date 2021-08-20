Belt Finance (BELT) Achieves Market Cap of $94.62 Million

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Belt Finance coin can now be purchased for about $17.09 or 0.00034914 BTC on popular exchanges. Belt Finance has a total market capitalization of $94.62 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded up 59.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00056751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.00136331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00147484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,012.29 or 1.00110842 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.07 or 0.00919298 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.49 or 0.06665901 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 5,535,778 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

