$690.05 Million in Sales Expected for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will report sales of $690.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $660.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $719.80 million. Overstock.com posted sales of $731.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

In other news, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $26,066.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,655.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,565 shares of company stock worth $639,118. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 994.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com stock traded up $2.22 on Friday, hitting $69.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.75. Overstock.com has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $127.11.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

